Wajid Khan death: Check out music composer's last Instagram post

Sajid and Wajid Khan hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. The two brothers were the sons of tabla player Ustad Sharafat Ali Khan.

Wajid Khan was best known for collaborating with Salman Khan over the years. But he was not just a music director or one half of Sajid-Wajid. He first scored music for Salman's Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998. And in the years that followed, he evolved into a singer and lyricist in his own right, as well as being an acclaimed music director.

His last song was Salman's 'Bhai Bhai' that released on Eid.

Some of Wajid Khan's more popular songs as a singer included “Hud Hud Dabangg”, “Jalwa”, “Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita” and “Fevicol Se” among more.