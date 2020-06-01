Wajid Khan death: Check out music composer's last Instagram post

Wajid Khan, the popular music composer from the Sajid-Wajid duo, died on Sunday night, reportedly due to a kidney infection that came out of COVID-19-induced complications. He was 39 years old.
Yet, despite all these complications, it appears that Khan worked till the very end and was active on social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram. Five days ago, he has posted on Instagram about a song composed by him and his brother Sajid Khan on the occasion of Eid. “Guys ! Really thanks for the great response. Our 2nd Song, EID MUBARAK Sung by JAVED ALI is going to be released today at 7 pm. Music : SAJID WAJID @thesajidwajid Singer : Javed Ali @javedali4u Lyrics : Danish Sabri @danishsabri12 EID MUBARAK #TaaleemMusic #taaleemstudio” the post read.
As news reports of his death came in, many including actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Twitter to send their condolences.
"Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers," she wrote.
Sajid and Wajid Khan hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. The two brothers were the sons of tabla player Ustad Sharafat Ali Khan.
Wajid Khan was best known for collaborating with Salman Khan over the years. But he was not just a music director or one half of Sajid-Wajid. He first scored music for Salman's Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998. And in the years that followed, he evolved into a singer and lyricist in his own right, as well as being an acclaimed music director.
His last song was Salman's 'Bhai Bhai' that released on Eid.
Some of Wajid Khan's more popular songs as a singer included “Hud Hud Dabangg”, “Jalwa”, “Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita” and “Fevicol Se” among more.
