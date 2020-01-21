Wait, What? Sabyasachi, H&M collaborating together for new collection 'Wanderlust'

"Having done couture for the majority of my career, it is very exciting to bring that finesse of craft to 'ready-to-wear' and create whimsical and fluid silhouettes that bring relaxed sophistication to everyday life," Sabyasachi said in a statement.

Taking cues from India's rich textile, craft and history, the collection will bring modern and traditional silhouettes together with a nod to athleisure and glamping.

One of the key highlights of this collection will be Indian textile and print traditions brought to life by the Sabyasachi Art Foundation.

"At H&M, we are thrilled to announce our collaboration with iconic Indian designer Sabyasachi, known for his dynamic use of indigenous crafts and textiles - a language so stunning, that it permanently altered the fashion and design landscape of the country," Ella Soccorsi, Concept Designer at Collaborations & Special collections, H&M, said.

The collection, which will have both men and women's wear, will be available in all H&M stores in India as well as selected H&M flagship stores around the world and online on HM.com and Myntra.