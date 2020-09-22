Wait, what? Rupa Dutta just accused Anurag Kashyap of 'sexual harassment' on national TV after confusing him with another guy

A day after actress Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, another bong beauty named Rupa Dutta called out the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ director in her social media post.
Dutta shared screenshots of a chat with a user named Anurag Safar – who can be seen expressing his attraction towards married women.
The chats are dated to 2014, with Dutta claiming that Kashyap used to have an account of the same name.
In the post written in Hindi, Dutta asserts that she stopped talking to Kashyap for his distasteful behaviour and not respecting women.
She added that Ghosh is right in accusing him and that he should be punished harshly for the same as well as taking drugs and supplying it to other artists.
Dutta identifies herself on Twitter as the Karni Sena West Bengal state president.
As the post went viral on social media, News Nation invited Dutta for an interview on their channel.
Dutta demanded NCB probe on Kashyap as well in connection to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
On the other hand, the man in question has clarified in 2010 and subsequently in 2016 that he is not the filmmaker and has nothing to do with Kashyap. The confusion occurred because Safar had used Kashyap in his usernames till 2009.
Meanwhile, Ghosh said that she will file an FIR against Kashyap.
The 'Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi' actor said that her advocate Nitin Satpute will also be writing to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to provide security, as there is a threat to her life.
In an interview with ANI, Ghosh talked about her meeting with Kashyap and said, “Five years ago, I met Anurag Kashyap regarding work. He called me to his house. When I went there, he took me to a separate room and tried to sexually assault me. He forced himself on me."
"I request the authorities to kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. I am seeking action against him,” she added.
Talking about the filmmaker getting support from actors, she said, "There are many people who have supported Anurag Kashyap because of their bread and butter and their family run because of him so they will definitely talk in support of him."
Post the allegations, Kashyap responded on Twitter in which he denied the allegations, claiming that they were 'baseless'. "I neither behave like this nor do I ever tolerate this at any price," he said.
Kashyap's lawyer Priyanka Khimani rejected "the false allegations of sexual misconduct" levied against his client, terming it "completely false, malicious and dishonest".
