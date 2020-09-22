Wait, what? Rupa Dutta just accused Anurag Kashyap of 'sexual harassment' on national TV after confusing him with another guy

Meanwhile, Ghosh said that she will file an FIR against Kashyap.

The 'Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi' actor said that her advocate Nitin Satpute will also be writing to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to provide security, as there is a threat to her life.

In an interview with ANI, Ghosh talked about her meeting with Kashyap and said, “Five years ago, I met Anurag Kashyap regarding work. He called me to his house. When I went there, he took me to a separate room and tried to sexually assault me. He forced himself on me."

"I request the authorities to kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. I am seeking action against him,” she added.

Talking about the filmmaker getting support from actors, she said, "There are many people who have supported Anurag Kashyap because of their bread and butter and their family run because of him so they will definitely talk in support of him."

Post the allegations, Kashyap responded on Twitter in which he denied the allegations, claiming that they were 'baseless'. "I neither behave like this nor do I ever tolerate this at any price," he said.

Kashyap's lawyer Priyanka Khimani rejected "the false allegations of sexual misconduct" levied against his client, terming it "completely false, malicious and dishonest".