Wait, what? Poonam Pandey back with Sam Bombay after accusing him of assault after 14 days of marriage

Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey is back with her husband Sam Bombay after she filed a domestic violence case against him at South Goa's Canacona police station merely 14 days after tying the knot.

In the FIR filed under sections 323, 504, 354 and 506(ii) of the Indian Penal Code, Pandey alleged that Bombay had assaulted and slapped her besides threatening her with dire consequences over a "personal dispute". However, Bombay was released on bail later.

In an interview, the 'Nasha' actress said that the two had an argument, which escalated and Sam began hitting her. Poonam claimed that Sam choked her, punched her in the face, pulled her hair, banged her head against the corner of the bed, pinned her down and assaulted her. She added that she thought she was going to die.

She managed to break free and ran out of the room, after which the hotel staff called the cops and took Sam away. Following this, she filed a complaint against him which led to his arrest. The actress added that she did not intend to go back and wanted to have a fresh start. She said it was high time for her to “move on” and end their marriage.

However, now the duo has come back together and are trying to iron out things. Speaking to TOI, Poonam said, “We are trying to iron out things and have more or less sorted it all out. We are back together. You know what? We both love each other too much. We are madly in love. And, which shaadi does not have its ups and downs?”

“Everything is sorted. It all got blown out of proportion. It got distorted, I would say," said her husband Sam Bombay.

Meanwhile, Twitter users were left baffled after the latest development. "Goa police should have known in the beginning she is nothing but an attention seeker," a Twitter user wrote. "Toh kaisa laga mazaak," said another Twitter user.

