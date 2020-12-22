'Wait the pregnancy was staged': Twitterati react to Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar'

Singer Neha Kakkar, who recently set off rumour mills leading to speculation about her pregnancy, has finally dropped her new song 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar'. The video of the song, which is a follow-up to 'Nehu Da Vyaah', features Neha alongside husband Rohanpreet Singh.

It is the remix of 'Bigg Boss 13' contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's song. The lyrics have been penned by Babbu while the music is composed by Rajat Nagpal.

The music video, highlights the journey of childhood sweethearts to a married couple, who are struck by tragedy while they're expecting their first child.

