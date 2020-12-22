'Wait the pregnancy was staged': Twitterati react to Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar'

Singer Neha Kakkar, who recently set off rumour mills leading to speculation about her pregnancy, has finally dropped her new song 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar'. The video of the song, which is a follow-up to 'Nehu Da Vyaah', features Neha alongside husband Rohanpreet Singh.
It is the remix of 'Bigg Boss 13' contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's song. The lyrics have been penned by Babbu while the music is composed by Rajat Nagpal.
The music video, highlights the journey of childhood sweethearts to a married couple, who are struck by tragedy while they're expecting their first child.
Check out the video here:
However, Neha's latest song, which released on Tuesday, has apparently left netizens miffed.
For the unversed, Neha had hinted on social media that she is expecting her first child with husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh. Flaunting her baby bump in a photograph, the 32-year-old singer had captioned the photo, "#KhyaalRakhyaKar" with a hug and heart emoji.
Singh, 26, had commented on Kakkar's post, "Now, you will have to be extra careful Neha." He'd also shared the same the photo on his own Instagram page.
Neha, who tied the knot with Rohanpreet in October, is now being trolled on social media for 'staging a pregnancy' for the promotion of her latest track.
Check out the Twitter reactions to her song here:
