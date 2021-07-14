'Wait, is that Vamika?': AB De Villiers' wife's Instagram post goes viral; fans wonder if it features Anushka-Virat's daughter

South African cricketer AB de Villiers' wife Danielle's old Instagram post is currently going viral on the internet as netizens believe that it features Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika.
In May, Danielle de Villier shared a picture of her daughter Yente with another baby girl and wrote: "Baby hugs and cuddles for her very first friend."
The picture showed two babies wearing matching floral dresses.
Check it out here:
Anushka reacted to the picture by dropping a heart in the comments section and her comment set tongues wagging on social media. Fans were quick to speculate that Vamika Kohli is Yenter's 'first friend'.
A user wrote: "Vamika and Yente."
Another commented, "Please tell me that baby is Vamika."
"Her first friend is Vamika for sure," read a comment.
Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, a baby girl on January 11 this year, whom they named Vamika.
They are currently in London for the recently held finals of the World Test Championship.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka took a sabbatical from films after having four releases in 2018 - 'Pari', 'Sanju', 'Sui Dhaaga: Made In India' and 'Zero'. While she is yet to announce her next project as an actor, she has had her hands full as a producer.
Last year, she produced the Amazon Prime Video series 'Paatal Lok' and Netflix original film 'Bulbul', under her banner Clean Slate Filmz.