Waheeda Rehman, 83, goes snorkeling with daughter Kashvi at Andaman Islands

Iconic Bollywood actress Waheeda Rehman had expressed her desire of going scuba diving in 2019 as a part of her bucket list.
She did so in 2021, with her daughter Kashvi Rekhi during their recent trip at Andaman Islands.
The mother-daughter duo enjoyed a snorkelling session along with other water sporting activities at Havelock Island.
Kashvi captioned the photo as, "Snorkelling with Mom #waterbabies."
Rehman has defied age by taking up several adventurous activities in the past couple of years. She also turned a wildlife photographer for a cause.
Waheeda travelled across India, Tanzania, Namibia, Kenya, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, to click pictures stating, "I am happy that I am pursuing a nice hobby. I was always passionate about photography. I feel you need passion, patience and luck to take the kind of pictures."
Born on February 3 1938, in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, Rehman started her career with the 1955 Telugu film, "Rojulu Marayi". Her debut as a Bollywood heroine happened a year later in "CID", starring Dev Anand. The film was produced by Guru Dutt and directed by Raj Khosla. The film's music, composed by OP Nayyar, continues to be popular till date.
Rehman's notable performances in Bollywood include "Pyaasa" (1957), "Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959), Kala Bazar (1960), Chaudhvin Ka Chand (1960), "Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam (1962), Bees Saal Baad (1962), "Guide" (1965), "Teesri Kasam" (1966), "Ram Aur Shyam" (1967), "Neel Kamal" (1968), "Baazi" (1968), "Khamoshi" (1969), "Prem Pujari" (1970), "Reshma Aur Shera" (1971), "Adalat" (1976), "Kabhi Kabhie" (1976) and "Trishul" (1978).
The versatile actress also worked in several critically acclaimed Bengali, Malayalam and Tamil films. Notably, she was Satyajit Ray's leading lady in his 1962 Bengali film, "Abhijan".
In 2011, Rehman became the recipient of Padma Bhushan. She won a National Award for her role in "Reshma Aur Shera", besides numerous popular awards.