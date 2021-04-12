Waheeda Rehman, 83, goes snorkeling with daughter Kashvi at Andaman Islands

Iconic Bollywood actress Waheeda Rehman had expressed her desire of going scuba diving in 2019 as a part of her bucket list.

She did so in 2021, with her daughter Kashvi Rekhi during their recent trip at Andaman Islands.

The mother-daughter duo enjoyed a snorkelling session along with other water sporting activities at Havelock Island.

Kashvi captioned the photo as, "Snorkelling with Mom #waterbabies."