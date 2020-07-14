'Waah! Kya acting kar raha hai': Salman Khan trolled for 'respect farmers' post

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who has been a constant on the troll radar, has once again managed to become the punching bag, courtesy his latest post.
Khan, who is currently residing at his Panvel farmhouse, shared a picture of himself doused in mud, while flaunting his chiselled body. However, it was the caption that raised eyebrows.
The ‘Bharat’ actor wrote, “Respect to all farmers…”
It didn’t take long for Twitter to notice, and the result is hilarious.
One user wrote, "Ye kounsi mud therapy hai?", another commented, “Salman's new movie is on farmer doing stunts and breaking law of physics.”
Check out some more epic reactions on the micro blogging site.
Khan has been receiving constant flak for his alleged involvement in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. Despite the fact that none of it has been proven, SSR fans have theorised that Khan’s influence in the industry has destroyed the career of many, and Rajput could have been one of the victims.
Rajput's untimely demise has led to a heated debate about Bollywood camps and nepotism. Hashtags including #JusticeForSushant trended on Twitter as a large number of netizens felt the young actor had been a victim of politics and power play by Bollywood's nepotism gang, which eventually pushed him towards a drastic step.
On June 19, leaders of the Jan Adhikar Students' Council burnt the effigies of Salman and Karan at Kargil Chowk in Patna.
Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence on June 14 morning by his domestic help, which left the industry and his fans shocked.
He was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment.
A criminal complaint against Salman, Karan and producer Ekta Kapoor among several others was also filed, on the ground that they allegedly sabotaged his career.
The case was filed under Sections 306, 109, 504 and 506 in a Muzaffarpur court by an advocate named Sudhir Kumar Ojha against Ekta Kapoor, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Sajid Nadiadwala, Bhushan Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
