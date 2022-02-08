Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' to release in theatres on March 11

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's upcoming film 'The Kashmir Files' is set to release in theatres on March 11.

Vivek took to his social media on Tuesday to share the news with his followers.

The director elaborated in a statement that the film was initially supposed to release on January 26 but its release was pushed owing to the Omicron scare in the country, "The film was supposed to release on 26th January on Republic Day but it got postponed because of Covid."

The film is a true story and has been made based on documented footage and video interviews of the first generation victims of the genocide of Kashmiri Pandit community, which lead to the mass exodus of the community from the state.

Both Vivek and his actor wife Pallavi Joshi were stationed in the US for over a month-long schedule for the special screenings of The Kashmir Files' across different cities.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar. The film has been produced by Zee Studios, Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 10:54 AM IST