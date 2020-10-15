Vivek Oberoi’s Mumbai home searched as cops look for brother-in-law Aditya Alva in drugs case

The Central Crime Bureau of Bengaluru City Police intensified its investigation into the Sandalwood drug case by conducting a search at actor Vivek Oberoi's Mumbai residence.
According to a report by NDTV, the raid was in connection to Oberoi’s brother-in-law Aditya Alva who is absconding.
The search party wanted to check if Alva is taking shelter at the Oberoi residence.
"Aditya Alva is absconding. Vivek Oberoi is his relative and we got some information that Alva is there. So, we wanted to check. So, a court warrant was obtained and Crime Branch team has gone to his house in Mumbai," a police officer told the news portal.
Aditya is the son of former Karnataka minister Jeevaraj Alva, and brother of Vivek's wife Priyanka.
Alva has been absconding ever since the police carried out raids on Sandalwood star Ragini Dwivedi's residence.
She was remanded to judicial custody and is in the Parappana Agrahara prisons on the outskirts of the city.
The CCB is investigating the drug abuse case after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people hailing from Kerala in Bengaluru, who were allegedly supplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers last month.
The police said they were conducting raids on resorts owned by Aditya, where he used to allegedly organise weekend parties. Many film stars of the Kannada film industry are said to have taken part in these parties.
According to the CCB, Aditya has been named the fifth accused in this case. He hails from a highly influential family background. His late father, Jeevaraj Alva was considered to be one of the most powerful ministers and leaders of his time. He was regarded as the right-hand man of the late Chief Minister, Ramakrishna Hegde.
The senior Alva was known for his organising skills, besides his fund mobilisation skills, which are still recalled by his contemporaries from the erstwhile Janata Parivar. He was the man Friday of the Janata Parivar in those days.
Aditya's mother, Nandini Alva too is a noted figure in the state. She is a renowned dancer and event organiser. She was one of the founding members of the Bengaluru Habba (Bengaluru Fest), which was launched during the then Chief Minister, S. M. Krishna's tenure between 1999-2004. This helped Bengaluru to showcase its cultural talent too.
Earlier, the CCB had raided five pubs in the city as part of its crackdown against the drug menace.