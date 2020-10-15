Vivek Oberoi’s Mumbai home searched as cops look for brother-in-law Aditya Alva in drugs case

The Central Crime Bureau of Bengaluru City Police intensified its investigation into the Sandalwood drug case by conducting a search at actor Vivek Oberoi's Mumbai residence.

According to a report by NDTV, the raid was in connection to Oberoi’s brother-in-law Aditya Alva who is absconding.

The search party wanted to check if Alva is taking shelter at the Oberoi residence.

"Aditya Alva is absconding. Vivek Oberoi is his relative and we got some information that Alva is there. So, we wanted to check. So, a court warrant was obtained and Crime Branch team has gone to his house in Mumbai," a police officer told the news portal.

Aditya is the son of former Karnataka minister Jeevaraj Alva, and brother of Vivek's wife Priyanka.

Alva has been absconding ever since the police carried out raids on Sandalwood star Ragini Dwivedi's residence.