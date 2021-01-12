Vivek Oberoi's absconding brother-in-law Aditya Alva arrested in Sandalwood drugs case

Alva had been absconding, ever since his name cropped up in the Sandalwood drugs case that included actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, party organiser Viren Khanna and realtor Rahul Thonse.

In October 2020, the police conducted a raid at his Bengaluru residence and reportedly found 55-gram dry marijuana and 3.5-gram ecstasy.

The police had also conducted a search at Vivek's Mumbai residence over suspicions of hiding Alva.

They had also summoned the actor's wife Priyanka, who is also the sister of Aditya.

Alva is not just the brother-in-law of Oberoi, but he comes from a very well-connected and highly influential family as his late father Jeevaraj Alva was a minister in early '80s, who knew how to organise people for political rallies and raise funds to build the Janata Parivar which was in its nascent stage then.

His mother Nandini Alva too is well-connected in her own right as she is a very big name in Bengaluru's cultural scene.

Allegedly, several of the accused in the Sandalwood drugs cases reportedly disclosed that they attended parties that were held at a farmhouse owned by Alva in Hebbal, Bengaluru, where drugs were allegedly supplied and consumed.

The police conducted raids on his properties where such parties were allegedly held after issuing a countrywide lookout notice against him.

After the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people in Bengaluru with a drug haul five months ago, the Bengaluru Police cracked down on drug traffickers, peddlers and consumers.