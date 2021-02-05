Vivek Oberoi wishes 'friend' Abhishek Bachchan on 45th birthday

As Abhishek Bachchan turned 45 on Friday, wishes poured in for him on social media. 'Delhi 6' director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, filmmaker Farah Khan, Ajay Devgn and actor Sanjay Dutt were among the other Bollywood celebrities to extend birthday wishes to Junior Bachchan.

Meanwhile, actor Vivek Oberoi, who was briefly linked to 'Bol Bachchan' actor's wife Aishwarya Rai, also shared a birthday wish.

"Happy birthday, @juniorbachchan Let this day be full of joy and celebration. I wish you an outstanding and fabulous birthday, my friend!" Vivek tweeted.