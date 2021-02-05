Vivek Oberoi wishes 'friend' Abhishek Bachchan on 45th birthday

As Abhishek Bachchan turned 45 on Friday, wishes poured in for him on social media. 'Delhi 6' director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, filmmaker Farah Khan, Ajay Devgn and actor Sanjay Dutt were among the other Bollywood celebrities to extend birthday wishes to Junior Bachchan.
Meanwhile, actor Vivek Oberoi, who was briefly linked to 'Bol Bachchan' actor's wife Aishwarya Rai, also shared a birthday wish.
"Happy birthday, @juniorbachchan Let this day be full of joy and celebration. I wish you an outstanding and fabulous birthday, my friend!" Vivek tweeted.
The 'Saathiya' actor's post for Abhishek received mixed reactions on the micro-blogging site.
A user commented, "Dil pe patthar rakh k maine wish kar dia."
"Exit polls, opinion poll results," reminded another fan.
For those unversed, Oberoi reportedly dated the former Miss World in early 2000s.
During the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the 'PM Narendra Modi' actor had left netizens and even Bollywood stars miffed after sharing a distasteful meme.
Oberoi had posted a meme on Twitter with three panels, one featuring him, another with Salman Khan and a third with Aishwarya’s husband Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya.
After being slammed by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, Anupam Kher and others, he had apologised for the post and deleted it.