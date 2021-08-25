Vivek Oberoi walks out of Palak Tiwari's debut film 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter' due to THIS shocking reason

Popular Television actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Pala is all set to make her acting debut with producer Prerna V Arora's 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter'. The film, which also stars Arbaaz Khan and Tanisha Mukerji, reportedly faced budget issues and this led to actor Vivek Oberoi walking out of the project.

According to a report, producer Prerna V Arora failed to pay dues to the vendors and 'mismanaged' finances. The film which went on floors last year in December was initially supposed to be shot in 18-20 days but got stuck due to financial crisis and wrapped in August this year.

The source quoted in the report said that Arora didn't pay the cast and crew of the film and even vendors were not paid on time. She allegedly spent Rs 3 lakh for a one-day recce and the stakeholders accused her of 'wasting money needlessly.'

After Vivek Oberoi exit the film due to mismanagement, Arbaaz Khan was brought on board for the role.

The reports says that vanity van vendors were not paid and a vendor hence refused to open the door for Arbaaz. This left the actor furious and he left the set.

In 2018, Prerna V ARora was arrested after getting dragged into a fraud case. Vashu Bhagnani had filed a case against her claiming that he faced a loss of Rs 30 crore because of her.

Under her banner KriArj Entertainment, she has produced films like Akhshay Kumar's 'Rustom', 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Pad Man' and Anushka Sharma's 'Pari'.

Speaking of 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter', the film is a horror thriller based on true events. It has been directed by Vishal Mishra. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 02:59 PM IST