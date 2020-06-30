Vivek Oberoi to bankroll Vishal Mishra's upcoming whodunit thriller

Actor Vivek Oberoi will serve as a producer on a whodunit thriller.

The film titled "Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder?", is written and directed by Vishal Mishra, who is known for films like "Coffee With D" and "Marudhar Express".

"I instantly liked the high-concept idea that Vishal presented and I decided to back the project immediately. I'm sure it's going to be an exciting journey," said Vivek.

The story revolves around a woman who is racing against time to solve her own murder.

"I always believe in exploring new concepts. With this film, I hope to bring something new in my favourite genre, whodunit thriller," said Mishra.

The film is expected to go on floors by September-October 2020.

Vivek had earlier announced that he will produce a movie based on the Balakot air strikes to salute the valour of the Indian Air Force (IAF).