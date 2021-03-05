Vivek Oberoi reveals he lost 14 kilos during COVID-19 lockdown

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi was recently in the news for riding his bike sans helmet. He may have appeared to look fit and fab, but the actor revealed that he put his fitness for a toss during the lockdown, leading him to put on some extra weight.

During an interaction with a leading daily, the ‘Saathiya’ actor shared that he lost 14 kilos to get back in shape.

The 44-year-old said that he would binge eat and binge watch for hours, which messed up his timings.

Stating that he was unhappy with himself he took the lockdown opportunity to rediscover himself and indulge in self-care.

Vivek said that he followed a strict regimen, did yoga and went on a juice diet to reboot his system.

Earlier, on Valentine's Day, Vivek Oberoi had shared a video in which he and his wife, Priyanka Alva went for a joyride on his new bike at midnight on the empty streets of Mumbai.

Vivek also met his fans and clicked some selfies with them, at a petrol station.

While the video was showered with love from his fans, it also received a lot of backlash from other netizens, who called him irresponsible for not wearing a helmet while riding the bike, and mask during the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

Soon, an e-challan was issued to the actor-producer by the Mumbai Police for driving without a helmet and flouting traffic rules. An FIR was also filed against Vivek for not adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

On February 20, Vivek took to Twitter and apologised to the Mumbai police for breaching road safety rules.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is currently working on his production ventures, 'Rosie: Saffron Chapter' and 'Iti: Can You Solve your Own Murder'. 'Rosie' will mark the debut of Palak Tiwari, daughter of TV star Shweta Tiwari.