Vivek Agnihotri issues statement after 'fatwa' issued against him in Kashmir over 'vegetarian wazwan' tweet

Now, in a statement issued by timesofindia, the cultural representative of Indian Cinema at ICCR said, "I don’t want anyone’s life threatened or made miserable just because of one tweet. I hope you understand."

The filmmaker, who was shooting for his film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in 1990s, revealed that he had invited people for dinner and requested the hotel he was staying in, in Kashmir, to make Wazwan for the guests. Vivek, who's a vegetarian, had asked them to make a vegetarian thali for him, however, they allegedly said 'in Kashmir it is not possible.'

The filmmaker said that he later inquired with the locals and found out that while Wazwan is always non-vegetarian, a vegetarian thali is possible too.