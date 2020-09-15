Vivek Agnihotri appointed as new cultural representative at Indian Council for Cultural Relations; Twitter says nepotism was better

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has been appointed as the new cultural representative at Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). He will be accepting the charge after President Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe formalised his appointment.

This is the first time in the history of 70 years of ICCR that Indian cinema is being included in other cultural programs of ICCR. It was founded in 1950 by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, independent India's first Education Minister.

After his appointment, Vivek Agnihotri said, “I am extremely honoured by Indian Council For Culture Relations (ICCR), India’s apex body on the promotion of great Indian culture across the world for including cinema and I am deeply honoured for being the first person from the Indian film industry to represent the cause of this industry in the overall cultural promotion globally. I will perform my duties as a cultural ambassador representing the film industry with the best of ability."

Meanwhile, Twitter users had hilarious reactions after Agnihotri's appointment. A Twitter user said, "That's like making Nirav Modi the Reserve Bank Governor!" "Nepotism might be better than this," said another Twitter user.

Here are a few Twitter reactions: