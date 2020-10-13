‘Vivah’ actress Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol to be parents soon

‘Vivah’ actress Amrita Rao is expecting her first child with husband and RJ Anmol. According to reports, she was seen flaunting her baby bump in a picture that went viral in no time.

As per News 18, a source close to Amrita stated that the actress is loving this phase of her life, however, the couple likes to keep things low-key.

Amrita and Anmol tied the knot in 2016 after being in a relationship for seven years.

"An interview that started seven years back continues. Only to get stronger today! Just married! Myself and Amrita need your good wishes," Anmol wrote on his Facebook page.

Speaking about their secret wedding, Rao told IANS, "It's been seven years of a blissful relationship and I'm the luckiest to find a soulmate in my life partner. We had a very small (wedding) ceremony with our immediate family members only."

Talking about how it all started she told Bollywood Hungama, “I am a huge retro fan, and I had proposed that Anmol and I do a Kishore Kumar show together. That’s when we first met and soon, we realized that we had a common love for old songs. It wasn’t love at first sight for us, but that evening, the first chord was struck. Gradually, we became friends.

"His positive aura attracted me, but I didn’t realize it for a very long time. We shared a rare comfort with each other. Both of us loved exploring the old-world charm of Mumbai, going on drives and walking in the quaint bylanes near Flora Fountain," she added.

Having started her career in 2002 in Bollywood with 'Ab Ke Baras', Amrita later appeared in films like 'Ishq Vishq', 'Main Hoon Na', and 'Welcome to Sajjanpur'.

She returned to the big screen with the 2019 film ‘Thackeray’ alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.