'Vivaah', 'Dhoom 2' actor Yusuf Hussain no more; son-in-law Hansal Mehta shares emotional tribute

Veteran actor Yusuf Hussain, who worked in the Hindi television and film industry, breathed his last on Saturday morning.

Hussain’s son-in-law and filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Twitter and shared an emotional tribute for the actor.

Mehta wrote: "I had completed 2 schedules of ‘Shahid’. And we were stuck. I was troubled. A non-existent career as a filmmaker was almost finished completely. He just came up to me and said I have a fixed deposit and it is of no use to me if you are so troubled. He wrote a cheque. ‘Shahid’ was completed. That was Yusuf Husain. Not my father-in-law but a father.”

“He was life - if life itself had to have a physical form. Today he is gone. To remind all those women in heaven that they are ‘Duniya ki sabse khubsurat ladki’ and all the men that they are ‘Haseen naujwaan’. And then to end with a booming ‘love you love you love you’. Yusuf Saab I owe this new life to you. I am truly orphaned today. Life will never be the same. I will miss you terribly. My Urdu will remain broken. And yes - love you love you love you!" he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Several Bollywood personalities also offered their condolences on Twitter.

Filmmaker-actress Pooja Bhatt wrote, “This brought tears to my eyes Hansal. Can’t begin to imagine what you’ll are feeling. My deepest condolences to all!”

‘Sacred Games’ fame Kubbra Sait commented, “Sorry for your loss.”

Actor Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, “Sad News!!! Condolences to @safeenahusain @mehtahansal & the entire family!!! Rest in peace Yusuf saab”

Yusuf Hussain featured in popular films like ‘OMG: Oh My God’, ‘Dhoom 2’, ‘Raees’, ‘Krrish 3’, ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, and more.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 09:00 AM IST