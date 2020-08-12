Vishwa Hindu Parishad seeks legal action against 'Sadak 2', accuses Mahesh Bhatt of hurting Hindu sentiments

In July a complaint was filed against film makers Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt, besides actress Alia Bhatt, who have been accused of 'hurting Hindu sentiments' through a poster of 'Sadak 2'.

The complaint was lodged by Acharya Chandra Kishore Parashar, a resident of Sikandarpur locality of the town, through his advocate Sonu Kumar.

Chief Judicial Magistrate, Mukesh Kumar, had fixed July 08 as the next date of hearing in the case, lodged under IPC sections 295A (deliberately outraging religious feelings) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

The complainant had taken exception to the use of an image of Kailash Mansarovar in the poster of the movie, which is said to be a sequel of 1990s blockbuster Sadak.

Produced by Mukesh Bhatt, the movie also marks the return of elder brother Mahesh as director after a hiatus of more than two decades.

Besides the directors daughter Alia, the movie also stars his offspring from a previous marriage Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt, both of whom had played the lead pair in the 1991 release.

(With inputs from PTI)