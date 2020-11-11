Vishal-Shekhar unhappy with 'Deedar De' remix? Check out their cryptic tweets

Ahead of the release of the Rajkummar Rao starrer, creators of 'Chhalaang,' on Tuesday unveiled yet another exciting soundtrack 'Deedar De' to get the nation groove along.
The latest track is a remake of musician duo Vishal and Shekhar's peppy track of the same name from the 2005 released movie 'Dus.'
Written by Panchhi Jalonvi, it sees new-age singers Asees Kaur and Dev Negi at the vocals.
The original 'Deedar De' song was sung by acclaimed singer Sunidhi Chauhan.
The visuals of the new track features lead actors of the film -- Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharuccha dancing to the tune.
Vishal-Shekhar who ideally aren’t fans of remixes, took to social media and expressed how they felt about this one.
Vishal took to Twitter and wrote, “We have been very kindly credited here, only because we composed the original #DeedaarDe in 2004. However, we haven’t done this ‘remix’. That said, best wishes to the film and team. Thanks for loving our music down the years. #VishalandShekhar @ShekharRavjiani.” Shekhar also shared the same message from his handle.
Shekhar also shared a cryptic tweet which read, “One day you won’t be checking on how many likes you got, how many views you got, how many new followers you got.... none of these things will matter ... stay away from comparing... stay away from the chase.”
Earlier, makers of ‘Baaghi 3’ starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor remixed KK and Shaan's superhit number ‘Dus bahane’ from the same film.
Vishal and Shekhar's popular song Saaki from the 2004 'Musafir' was also recreated in 'Batla House', and the composers weren't happy with the remix business.
Dadlani had even threatened to sue musicians who dare to remix Shekhar Ravjiani and his songs.
'Chhalaang' is a hilarious, yet inspirational journey of a PT master from a semi government funded school in northern India.
Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film is a Luv Films production and is presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.
Produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg the film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik, Zeeshan Ayyub, Ila Arun and Jatin Sarna in pivotal roles.
The inspirational flick is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 13.
