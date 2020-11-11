Vishal-Shekhar unhappy with 'Deedar De' remix? Check out their cryptic tweets

Ahead of the release of the Rajkummar Rao starrer, creators of 'Chhalaang,' on Tuesday unveiled yet another exciting soundtrack 'Deedar De' to get the nation groove along.

The latest track is a remake of musician duo Vishal and Shekhar's peppy track of the same name from the 2005 released movie 'Dus.'

Written by Panchhi Jalonvi, it sees new-age singers Asees Kaur and Dev Negi at the vocals.

The original 'Deedar De' song was sung by acclaimed singer Sunidhi Chauhan.

The visuals of the new track features lead actors of the film -- Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharuccha dancing to the tune.