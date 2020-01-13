Vishal Dadlani, Kim Sharma's PDA sparks dating rumours

The 'Mohabbatein' actress Kim Sharma was spotted with music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani at Kitchen Garden, in Mumbai. The two were snapped by the paps as they left the restaurant after a bunch date, on Sunday. Kim was recently in news for her relationship with actor Harshvardhan Rane. After dating for quite some time, the couple called it quits.
In the pictures, the actress can be seen in a pretty white dress that's perfect for a Sunday brunch date. She completed her ensemble with a pair of beige wedges and a quirky clutch. Vishal kept it casual in a black t-shirt and blue jeans. The duo can be seen chit-chatting outside the restaurant.
In one of the pictures, Kim can be seen giving Vishal a peck on his cheeks. The pictures were posted on Instagram and their PDA has sparked dating rumours.
While we have hardly come across Kim on the big screen, the actress has been quite active on Instagram and often posts pictures from her exotic vacays and glamour moments. On the work front, Kim Sharma has no plans to return to films as of now.
