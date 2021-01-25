Vishal Dadlani called out for claiming 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' was sung by Lata Mangeshkar for Nehru

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani returned as one of the judges of the singing-based reality show ‘Indian Idol’, which is now in its 12th season.
In its latest episode, Dadlani was seen telling a contestant that the famous song 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' was sung by Lata Mangeshkar from the first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947.
This led to #DadlaniFacts trending on Twitter as netizens called out the musician for distorting facts about the song.
For those unversed, 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo' is a patriotic song written in Hindi by Kavi Pradeep, composed by C. Ramchandra, and sung by singer Lata Mangeshkar to commemorate Indian soldiers who died during the Sino-Indian War in 1962.
The song was first performed by Mangeshkar on Republic Day (26 January) 1963 at the National Stadium in New Delhi.
Dadlani reacted to the hashtag trending and wrote, “Yaar BJP ke phukatiya 2-rupee trolls, yeh #DadlaniFacts trend karwa lo! If you can! Love the hashtag! I'll even retweet the really funny ones, come on!”
Meanwhile, Twitterati churned up their version of distortions on the same grounds. Here are some reactions to the same.
Vishal is joined by singers Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya on the judging panel of ‘Indian Idol’.
