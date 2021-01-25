Vishal Dadlani called out for claiming 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' was sung by Lata Mangeshkar for Nehru

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani returned as one of the judges of the singing-based reality show ‘Indian Idol’, which is now in its 12th season.

In its latest episode, Dadlani was seen telling a contestant that the famous song 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' was sung by Lata Mangeshkar from the first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947.

This led to #DadlaniFacts trending on Twitter as netizens called out the musician for distorting facts about the song.