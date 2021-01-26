Vishal Dadlani apologises for his gaffe over 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon' song on 'Indian Idol 12'

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani who received flak for his gaffe over 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon' song while judging the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’, which is now in its 12th season, has finally apologised.

In its latest episode, Dadlani was seen telling a contestant that the famous song 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon' was sung by Lata Mangeshkar from the first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947.

This led to #DadlaniFacts trending on Twitter as netizens called out the musician for distorting facts about the song.