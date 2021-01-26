Vishal Dadlani apologises for his gaffe over 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon' song on 'Indian Idol 12'

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani who received flak for his gaffe over 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon' song while judging the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’, which is now in its 12th season, has finally apologised.
In its latest episode, Dadlani was seen telling a contestant that the famous song 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon' was sung by Lata Mangeshkar from the first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947.
This led to #DadlaniFacts trending on Twitter as netizens called out the musician for distorting facts about the song.
Initially, Dadlani reacted to the hashtag trending and wrote, “Yaar BJP ke phukatiya 2-rupee trolls, yeh #DadlaniFacts trend karwa lo! If you can! Love the hashtag! I'll even retweet the really funny ones, come on!”
However, later he apologised on the microblogging platform by stating, “I see a few right-wingers "offended" by my messing up the date of "Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon" being sung to Pt. Nehru. I apologise for my error. These "staunch Nationalists" didn't say a thing when #Chornab celebrated the deaths of 40 Indian soldiers in #Pulwama as a TRP win. Odd.”
For those unversed, 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo' is a patriotic song written in Hindi by Kavi Pradeep, composed by C. Ramchandra, and sung by singer Lata Mangeshkar to commemorate Indian soldiers who died during the Sino-Indian War in 1962.
The song was first performed by Mangeshkar on Republic Day (26 January) 1963 at the National Stadium in New Delhi.
Vishal is presently joined by singers Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya on the judging panel of ‘Indian Idol 12’.
