Vishal Bhardwaj Birthday Special: From 'Omkara' to 'Haider', best films of the king of crime-drama

Makdee

Makdee stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Shabana Azmi, Makrand Deshpande, Vijay Raaz. Though a children’s film, the film has entertained adults as well. In the film, Azmi aced her role of a witch and Shweta Basu Prasad was brilliant as a pair of twin sisters. She also won the National Award for Best Child Artist for the film. The film tells the story of a young girl in north India and her encounter with an alleged witch in an old mansion in the locality, believed by the locals to be haunted. It also explains the belief in witches and witchcraft across modern-day India.

Omkara

Omkara, which was released in 2006, is adapted from William Shakespeare's Othello. the film was co-written and directed by Bhardwaj. It starred an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vivek Oberoi and Bipasha Basu in the lead roles. Bharadwaj had also composed the entire music for the film, including the background score, with lyrics by Gulzar. The film is set in Meerut, a city in Western Uttar Pradesh. The film was showcased in the Marché du Film section at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival along with a book on the making of Omkara.

Haider

Haider is a 2014 crime drama film written, produced and directed by Bhardwaj. It stars Shahid Kapoor, Tabu Kay Kay Menon, Shraddha Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. Set amidst the insurgency-hit Kashmir conflicts of 1995 and civilian disappearances, Haider is a modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare's tragedy Hamlet. It revolves around the story of a young student and a poet who returns to Kashmir at the peak of the conflict to seek answers about his father's disappearance and ends up being tugged into the politics of the state. Haider is the third installment of Bhardwaj's Shakespearean trilogy after Maqbool and Omkara.

Kaminey

Kaminey, released in 2009, is based on the lives of lovers (Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor) who help run an NGO. Written and directed by Bhardwaj, the film is set against the backdrop of the Mumbai underworld and follows a rivalry between a pair of twins, one with a lisp and the other with a stutter. The film had received widespread critical acclaim.

7 Khoon Maaf

After The Blue Umbrella, Bhardwaj adapted another Ruskin Bond story. His 2011 release was based on Bond’s short story 'Susanna’s Seven Husbands' in which a woman’s string of spouses die suspiciously. The film's musical score was ALSO composed by Bhardwaj. The film was released in 2011, to universal critical acclaim, with special praise for Priyanka's performance.

Patakha

Adapted from Charan Singh Pathik’s short story Do Behenein, Pataakha is the story of two sisters, Chutki (Sanya Malhotra) and Badki (Radhika Madan) who are always at war with each other. Both of them run away from their homes to marry men of their choice but destiny brings them together yet again. It turns out that the men they had married are brothers. Bhardwaj’s mastery of sticking to the theme and setting of his film comes through the pitch-perfect dialogues.