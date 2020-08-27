VIRUSHKABaby: When Anushka Sharma said you can hide a marriage but not pregnancy

Anushka Sharma is all set to welcome her first child with cricketer husband Virat Kohli in January 2021. The Indian skipper and his wife took to Twitter to make the announcement as they shared a picture of themselves.

"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," the couple wrote in their individual captions indicating that Anushka is about four months pregnant.

However, the rumors of the actress’ pregnancy have been around for quite some time now. Back in 2018, the 'Zero’ actress, while addressing the buzz, had said that you can hide a marriage but not pregnancy.

In interview with Hindustan Times, she had said “That (spreading rumours) is something people will do anyway. It’s completely unnecessary and silly as you ultimately can’t hide such a thing. You can hide a marriage but not pregnancy. People can write nonsense but they will only look foolish after four months as you also need to see it.”

Talking about the baseless rumours around Bollywood actress' pregnancies, she added, "I feel every female actor goes through it, so people marry you off even before you are hitched and make you a mother before you are pregnant. I don’t pay attention to it, and just laugh these things off since I find them hilarious. When I read about such stuff, I think, ‘where do such absurd things come from?’ Right now, I’m literally working round-the-clock."