VIRUSHKABaby: Did Anushka Sharma wear the same outfit as Nataša Stanković to share her pregnancy news?

Bollywood actress and producer Anushka Sharma on Thursday announced that she is expecting her first child with cricketer husband Virat Kohli.
The couple, who tied the knot in December 2017, took to Twitter to share the news, alongside their picture, showing Anushka's baby bump.
"And then, we were three! Arriving January 2021," the 32-year-old actor tweeted.
Anushka’s sartorial choice to make the big reveal is similar to the one donned by cricketer Hardik Pandya’s fiancé Nataša Stanković.
Sharma wore a Nicholas creation that costs around Rs 50K.
The cricket mamas looked nothing less than stunning in their black polka dot dress. Have a look.
Pandya’s son Agastya was born on August 1.
It was during this time that Virushka were asked about their plans to start a family.
When a social media user raised the subject during an interactive session on Instagram, Anushka gave a befitting response.
"People around you keep asking you for kid?" the user asked.
To this Anushka said: "No. No one at all. Only social media pe."
Another user asked in what way would she take the "help" from her cricketer husband Virat.
"Haan tight bottles kholne mein our heavy chairs uthane mein madad lungi (yes, I will take his help to open tight bottles and lift heavy chairs)," Anushka answered.
Anushka and Kohli first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy in 2017. The actor was last seen on the big screen in 2018 romantic drama "Zero".
