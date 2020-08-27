VIRUSHKABaby: Did Anushka Sharma wear the same outfit as Nataša Stanković to share her pregnancy news?

Bollywood actress and producer Anushka Sharma on Thursday announced that she is expecting her first child with cricketer husband Virat Kohli.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2017, took to Twitter to share the news, alongside their picture, showing Anushka's baby bump.

"And then, we were three! Arriving January 2021," the 32-year-old actor tweeted.

Anushka’s sartorial choice to make the big reveal is similar to the one donned by cricketer Hardik Pandya’s fiancé Nataša Stanković.

Sharma wore a Nicholas creation that costs around Rs 50K.

The cricket mamas looked nothing less than stunning in their black polka dot dress. Have a look.