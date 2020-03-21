‘Virus apke dimaag mein chala gaya hai’: Twitter user mistakes Kanika Dhillon for Kanika Kapoor

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, is being slammed by netizens for not going into self-quarantine after returning to India from London a few days ago.
Users on social media users called her "irresponsible" and "uneducated" when they got to know that she has reportedly attended several high-profile parties and events after arriving in the country.
Meanwhile, there are those who have confused the singer with author and screenwriter Kanika Dhillon. This comes after one user tweeted that she should be jailed.
He wrote, "Faila diya na tumne sabko aur apne aap ko celebrity bolte hai aise irresponsible log lanat hai tumpe jail me dalo isko #kanikakapoorcriminal"
Dhillon responded to the tweet by writing, "Sir virus apke dimaag mein chala gaya hai.. har Kanika ko utha ke jail mein daaloge? Naam suraj hai- dimaag andhkaar mein! Dimaag ki batti chalao! Pyaar phailao- ghar pe raho... haath-sabun se dho!! Namaste! #CoronaStopKaroNa"
Kanika Dhillon is credited for the story, screenplay and dialogues of renowned films such as Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath, Judgementall Hai Kya, Guilty and the upcoming Taapsee Pannu starrer Haseen Dillruba.
