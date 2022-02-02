'Virrudh' actor Amitabh Dayal, 51, dies of heart attack in Mumbai

Actor and filmmaker Amitabh Dayal, who worked with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the film 'Virrudh', died of heart attack on Wednesday (February 2). He was 51.

According to a report in Indian Express, the actor’s wife, producer-filmmaker Mrinalini Patil said that he was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after suffering a massive heart attack on January 17.

He then tested positive for Covid-19 but later on also tested negative.

He breathed his last at 4.30 am today. His last rites will be performed in Mumbai today.

Dayal is survived by his daughter and wife Mrinalini.

In his last post on Instagram, Dayal had shared a video of himself from the hospital and wrote a motivational message about never giving up.

"Never give up … god is waiting to give you the best keep fighting .love all A.D."

Dayal has worked in films like 'Kagaar: Life on the Edge' (2003) with Om Puri, Bhojpuri film 'Rangdari' (2012), Raj Babbar’s 'Dhuaan' (2013), Amitabh Bachchan’s 'Virrudh' (2005).

He also worked in 'Dillagi…Yeh Dillagi' (2005), the film started Dharmendra, Rati Agnihotri and Kapil Dev, but never saw light of the day.

