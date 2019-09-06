Virat Kohli reveals being nervous and jittery for his first meeting with Anushka Sharma

Virat further revealed about their dates and said, “It was pretty traditional; we would go out for meals. Eventually, you didn’t really have to ask out because both of us knew we liked spending time with each other. I don’t even remember when we thought ‘okay this is the time when the transition is happening’, it was so organic and natural. And it kept getting stronger and stronger. We knew that we just wanted to be with each other.”

During the conversation, Virat confessed that all his friends knew that he would marry Anushka. When he announced his marriage to his friends, they were surprised that it was happening in two months. He said that it was Anushka who took the charge and organized everything. She made the decision to keep confidential with high-level security and only 42 guests at their Italian wedding. It was followed by their receptions for sports personalities, politicians and film industry members.

Virat then revealed about their Finland honeymoon. “So we go to Finland. We were hoping to see the Northern Lights but we just could not because it was snowing for all three days but we were just fascinated and taken aback with the whole place. It was pure and white and snow all over and so clean. There was literally no pollution and so few people around. Then we went to the coffee shop once. So we enter the place and we are like okay this is one place where we haven’t met one person from India yet. We are not getting noticed by anyone. This pure freedom and suddenly I look around and I look in the corner and there’s a Sikh guy with a turban and I just looked away. I got my coffee and I was trying to hide from him. I told Anushka I saw a guy and she was like ‘no way, all the way in Finland’. Then that guy noticed us and came to us and said ‘so good to see you guys and my last name is also Kohli’. I was like what are the chances of seeing one Indian guy all the way in Finland and his last name is the same as mine. I was like when are we going to a place where we don’t get noticed at all. Yeah, but it was funny.”

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are spending time abroad. The actress is yet to announce her next project.