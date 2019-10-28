Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma lit up Diwali with love

One of the Bollywood's happening couple, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma exuded major romantic couple vibes while posing for the shutterbugs in their best traditional avatars.

In the pictures, which are just dripping love, a dapper Virat donned a white shirt paired with matching pants and an overcoat while a ravishing Anushka wore lehenga by Sabyasachi along with matching antique jewelry, which added oomph and panache to her outfit.

Sharing the pictures on his Twitter handle, the Indian skipper left no stone unturned to express his fondness for his lady love. In one of the pictures the couple looked adorable as they can be seen holding arms and laughing their hearts out together while in the remaining pictures, the power couple looked at each other in admiration.

"Happy Diwali to everyone. May the Festival of Lights light up your lives and bring more love and peace to all," the 30-year-old player captioned the pictures.