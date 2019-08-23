Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma raise the cuteness quotient in the latest picture

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are enjoying their time soaking in the sun and the sea. The Indian cricket team is currently on tour and Anushka Sharma has accompanied them. Needless to say, the couple has been spending some much-needed quality time by the beaches. The couple tied the knot a little over a year ago in a secret wedding and has been giving major goals ever since. They post pictures of each other on social media and they manage to leave their fans in awe of them, every single time.