Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma raise the cuteness quotient in the latest picture

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are enjoying their time soaking in the sun and the sea. The Indian cricket team is currently on tour and Anushka Sharma has accompanied them. Needless to say, the couple has been spending some much-needed quality time by the beaches. The couple tied the knot a little over a year ago in a secret wedding and has been giving major goals ever since. They post pictures of each other on social media and they manage to leave their fans in awe of them, every single time.
Recently, Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with his wife and the two look oh-so-in-love as they pose by the beach. With a few lovey-dovey emojis in the caption, Virat and Anushka have managed to top our list of favorite celebrity couples yet again! Take a look at the picture. Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero with Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan and is currently on a break.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)