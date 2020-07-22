Virat-Anushka are India’s favourite couple, top share of Ad endorsement with 26%

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are India’s most loved couple and it is again evident in their share of ad endorsements on TV channels!
According to the TAM AdEx report on Celebrity Endorsement the country’s biggest power couple Virat and Anushka has bagged 26% share of ad endorsement between April to June 2020!
Virushka, as they are fondly called by millions of fans worldwide, topped the celebrity couple endorsement chart with 26% share of ad volumes with 16 brands, followed by Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan who had 19 percent share of Ad Volumes.
Anushka and Virat have massive strengths as a pair with strong equity qualities like being real, trustworthy, honest, self-made icons, outsiders who have carved a name for themselves, dependency, vocal about issues that impact citizens, among others. The brands have incredible faith on them as a power couple because of these attributes and is a brand favourite across categories, age segments and appeal in every state of the country.
