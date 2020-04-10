Viral video shows Anurag Kashyap rolling a 'joint', filmmaker says it's tobacco

A video featuring Anurag Kashyap seems to have landed the filmmaker in trouble. A user has complained to Mumbai Police that Kashyap is actually "rolling a joint" in the video, which is "illegal in India". Soon afterwards, the filmmaker responded claiming he was rolling up tobacco.

"Hello @MumbaiPolice, will you please look into this ? Here @anuragkashyap72 is rolling a joint which is illegal in India," the user wrote.

To this, Kashyap responded, tagging Mumbai Police: "Yes please for once @MumbaiPolice look into it. Once and for all let's make it clear that I roll tobacco and please thoroughly investigate for the satisfaction of the bhakts and the trolls."