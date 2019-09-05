Viral picture shows Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor are married, watch now

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Batt are married? Well that’s not true. This news may break the hearts of many RK fans, but Ranbir is still a bachelor! Recently one of the fan pages of Ranbir Kapoor posted a picture of the wedding ceremony, which shows the Ranbir and Alia getting hitched. This just shows how fans are eagerly waiting for both to get married.

Well the picture which is uploaded is photoshopped by a fan with superior skills. The original picture is rom Alia Bhatt’s recent ad shoot for Manyavar Mohey in which Alia is dressed up in a bridal attire.