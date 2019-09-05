Viral picture shows Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor are married, watch now

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Batt are married? Well that’s not true. This news may break the hearts of many RK fans, but Ranbir is still a bachelor! Recently one of the fan pages of Ranbir Kapoor posted a picture of the wedding ceremony, which shows the Ranbir and Alia getting hitched. This just shows how fans are eagerly waiting for both to get married.
Well the picture which is uploaded is photoshopped by a fan with superior skills. The original picture is rom Alia Bhatt’s recent ad shoot for Manyavar Mohey in which Alia is dressed up in a bridal attire.
In the commercial, Alia can be heard saying to herself, "Acchi lag rahi hoon na main? Of course! Lehenga dekha hai mera? (Am I looking good? Of course, have you seen my outfit?). Probably, what the actress might say in her head on her D-day.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating for more than a year, ever since they started shooting for their upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’ helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Recently, Ranbir and Alia attended Mukesh and Nita Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia in Mumbai.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)