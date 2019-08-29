Viral singer Ranu Mondal reunites with daughter after recording song with Himesh Reshammiya

Ranu Mondal recently became an internet sensation after she was spotted by an engineer singing Lata Mangeshkar's song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai at the Ranaghat station in West Bengal. Post finding some fame and getting her first break in Bollywood, Ranu has now reunited with her daughter Swati.

A photo of the two embracing each other after a heartwarming reunion surfaced online. Ranu born in Krishnanagar, Nadia spent most of her childhood in Ranaghat. She recently created her voter ID and with the help of the same she had been able to travel to Delhi and Mumbai.

Ranu first flew to Mumbai for a talent show and later came back to record her first song with Himesh Reshammiya for his upcoming film. When talking about her first recording she told an entertainment portal, "I am very happy about performing the song which is given to me by Himesh Reshammiya. I sang one Bengali song in Kolkata and one new Hindi song in Delhi," Ranu said.