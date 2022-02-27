Viral Photos: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan shower AbRam with love in unseen throwback pics

AbRam Khan, the youngest child of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is undoubtedly the apple of his parents' eyes. While both SRK and Gauri have tried to shield AbRam as much as possible from the public eye, time and again, his pictures have gotten extensively shared by various fanclubs of his father on social media.

Now once again, some old unseen pictures of the little one with his parents and siblings Aryan and Suhana are doing the rounds on the internet.

The pictures seem to be from AbRam's birthday party a few years ago. The star kid can be seen blowing the candles and cutting his birthday cake in the company of his family and friends.

Loading View on Instagram

In one of the photos, SRK can be seen planting a kiss on AbRam's cheek, and in another one, the whole family can be seen posing together for the camera, making it a perfect picture.

SRK and Gauri welcomed AbRam in May 2013 via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, SRK and his family have stayed away from the limelight as much as possible ever since Aryan got embroiled in a drugs case last year. The eldest son of the superstar had to spend close to three weeks in jail, before finally being granted bail.

On the professional front, the King Khan will next star in Pathan, along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will be his first release after four long years.

If reports are to be believed, SRK will also star in a film helmed by director Rajkumar Hirani. However, there is no official confirmation on the project yet.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 02:36 PM IST