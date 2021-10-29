Vinod Mehra Death Anniversary: From 'Anuraag' to 'Sawarg Narak', best films of the actor

Vinod Mehra was one of the most talented actors in the Hindi film industry. He acted in nearly 100 films in his career spanning over two decades.

Vinod Mehra was born on February 13, 1945, in Amritsar, Punjab.

He made his Bollywood debut with the film 'Raagini' in 1958 as a child artist. He played the role of young Kishore Kumar in the film.

His first film as the lead actor 'Ek Thi Reeta' was released in 1971.

He participated in the All India Talent Contest organised by United Producers and Filmfare 1965 where more than 10,000 contestants were involved. Not many know that he lost the contest to Rajesh Khanna and became the male runner up.

He has delivered many hit films and left a significant mark with his characters. He also produced and directed the film 'Gurudev'.

He died at the age of 45 on October 30, 1990, in Mumbai, due to heart attack.

Here is a list of some of his best films:

Anuraag

Anuraag is a 1972 drama film, directed by Shakti Samanta. The film also stars Moushumi Chatterjee in the lead role. The film gave him recognition and established him as an actor.

Bemisal

Bemisal is a 1982 drama film directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Mehra, Raakhee, Deven Verma, Aruna Irani and Om Shivpuri. The music was by R.D. Burman. Vinod Mehra played the role of Dr. Prashant Chaturvedi in the film.

Sawarg Narak

Sawarg Narak was a family drama. Actor Vinod Mehra played the character of Vinod in the film. His character was loved by the audience as it had a significant contribution to the storyline.

Saajan Ki Saheli

Saajan Ki Saheli was a successful film featuring other renowned stars Nutan, Rajinder Kumar and Rekha. Vinod Mehra's pairing with actress Rekha was loved by the audience.

Lal Pathar

The film Lal Pathar is remembered for the beautiful song 'Geet Gata Hoon Main'. The song was filmed on Vinod Mehra. It gained immense popularity and even today, he is remembered for this song and his character in the film.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 08:46 PM IST