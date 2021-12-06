e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in second and final Test in Mumbai to clinch series 1-0India reports 8,306 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; active caseload currently stands at 98,416Maharashtra logs 7 new cases, heightens scrutinyDelhi's air quality remains 'very poor' category, AQI at 311
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 12:49 PM IST

Vinay Pathak to play the lead role in Shiladitya Bora's debut film 'Bhagwan Bharose'

The film is a tender coming-of-age drama. It is slated for a winter 2022 release.
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Actor Vinay Pathak is all set to essay the lead in filmmaker Shiladitya Bora's debut feature 'Bhagwan Bharose'.

The film is slated for a winter 2022 release.

Earlier this year, award-winning filmmaker Bora wrapped up the shoot of 'Bhagwan Bharose' in Deogarh, Jharkhand.

Vinay Pathak says, "Bhagwan Bharose is a sweet and special story, and I've been fortunate enough to be a part of Shiladitya's first directorial venture. May this be the start of his long illustrious cinema journey. I can’t wait for the film to get completed and hit the screens."

Introducing two talented young actors Satendra Soni and Sparsh Suman, the film features a stellar ensemble cast led by acclaimed actors Vinay Pathak, Masumeh Makhija (Maqbool, 3 Storeys), Manu Rishi Chadha, Shrikant Verma (Dum Laga Ke Haisha), Sawan Tank (Sui Dhaga), and Krishna Singh Bisht (Sulemani Keeda, Newton).

Co-Produced by Sri Lankan Auteur filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage along with Platoon One Films, Lighthouse Innoventures and Sri Sathya Sai Arts, the film is a tender coming-of-age drama, with screenplay by Sudhakar Nilmani and Mohit Chauhan.

ALSO READ

Vinay Pathak says Indian artistes get ‘special care’ in Pakistan Vinay Pathak says Indian artistes get ‘special care’ in Pakistan

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 12:49 PM IST
Advertisement