Vinay Pathak to play the lead role in Shiladitya Bora's debut film 'Bhagwan Bharose'

Actor Vinay Pathak is all set to essay the lead in filmmaker Shiladitya Bora's debut feature 'Bhagwan Bharose'.

The film is slated for a winter 2022 release.

Earlier this year, award-winning filmmaker Bora wrapped up the shoot of 'Bhagwan Bharose' in Deogarh, Jharkhand.

Vinay Pathak says, "Bhagwan Bharose is a sweet and special story, and I've been fortunate enough to be a part of Shiladitya's first directorial venture. May this be the start of his long illustrious cinema journey. I can’t wait for the film to get completed and hit the screens."

Introducing two talented young actors Satendra Soni and Sparsh Suman, the film features a stellar ensemble cast led by acclaimed actors Vinay Pathak, Masumeh Makhija (Maqbool, 3 Storeys), Manu Rishi Chadha, Shrikant Verma (Dum Laga Ke Haisha), Sawan Tank (Sui Dhaga), and Krishna Singh Bisht (Sulemani Keeda, Newton).

Co-Produced by Sri Lankan Auteur filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage along with Platoon One Films, Lighthouse Innoventures and Sri Sathya Sai Arts, the film is a tender coming-of-age drama, with screenplay by Sudhakar Nilmani and Mohit Chauhan.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 12:49 PM IST