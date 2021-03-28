Vikrant Massey tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Vikrant Massey on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under self quarantine.

Massey, 33, took to Instagram and asked those who came in contact with him to also get tested for the virus.

The "Mirzapur" star wrote that he contracted the virus despite following necessary precautions while shooting.

While he had begun filming for Red Chillies Entertainment's thriller "Love Hostel" last month, it's unclear which project the actor was currently working on.

"Despite necessary precautions on shoot, I have tested COVID positive. In self-quarantine. Requesting all those who've come in close contact with me in the last few days, to get yourself tested, ASAP.