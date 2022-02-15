Vikrant Massey talks about the magic of Shah Rukh Khan during 'Love Hostel' promotions

Actor Vikrant Massey has stunned everyone with his phenomenal performance with every project he has been associated with - be it Aditya Sharma in 'Criminal Justice', Shyamal Chatterjee in 'Death in the Gunj' or Rana Khanna in 'Dil Dhadakne Do'.

The actor has impressed the audience once again with his performance in the recently launched trailer of 'Love Hostel'.

In a recent interview while promoting 'Love Hostel', Vikrant spoke about the magic of Shah Rukh Khan which had left the actor smitten.

Vikrant shared, "SRK was shooting for his film Devdas years ago and I was also present there at the studio as I was doing some Disney's show back then. I happened to spot his 555 BMW series, he had just walked past the area and I had got the whiff of him. I was like this is how this man smells like a very distinct smell. I was simply smitten by it."

Talking about his future projects, Vikrant has got an exciting slate of movies with 'Gaslight' in which he will be seen with Sara Ali Khan and 'Forensic' alongside Prachi Desai and Radhika Apte.

