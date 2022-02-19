Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur tie the knot in Himachal Pradesh

Bollywood actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are now married. On Friday, the two exchanged vows in Himachal Pradesh in a traditional ceremony.

Several pictures and videos from Vikrant and Sheetal's marriage have been doing the rounds on the internet.

For the special day, Vikrant chose to wear a white sherwani. On the other hand, Sheetal opted for a red bridal lehanga.

Vikrant and Sheetal, who featured together in the first season of web-series ‘Broken But Beautiful’, got engaged in a low-key roka ceremony in 2019. However, their marriage was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile on work front, Vikrant was last seen in 'Haseen Dillruba' and '14 Phere'.

He will next be seen in 'Forensic' alongside Radhika Apte.

Directed by Vishal Furia, 'Forensic' is being touted as a crime thriller.

Sharing his excitement about the film, Vikrant had earlier said, "I have always believed in the story being the front-runner for a film and when director Vishal Furia, narrated the script to me, I was intrigued as an actor and as a member of the audience."

Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla, and Varun Bagla under their banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment Private Limited are producing 'Forensic'.

Vikrant will also be seen in 'Love Hostel' starring Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol.

Written and Directed by Shanker Raman, 'Love Hostel' is a tale of hope and survival in a world where power, money and principles lead to mayhem and bloodshed.

With their families against them and with a ruthless mercenary, played by Deol, after their life, will it kill the spirit of this young couple or will they find their fairy-tale ending?

'Love Hostel' is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma, and is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation of a Drishyam Films production, which is all set to stream on ZEE5 from February 25, 2022.

With ANI Inputs

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 09:00 AM IST