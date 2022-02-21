Vikrant Massey reveals he tried out four looks before settling for the one in 'Love Hostel'

The super talented, Vikrant Massey is keeping his fans on the edge with excitement as he will soon be seen in the Red Chillies' action-thriller, 'Love Hostel' soon and that too in a whole new rugged and intense look, stepping away from his boy next door vibe.

Talking about achieveing the look for his character, Vikrant shares, "Ashu in 'Love Hostel' is a very different character from what I have ever adopted. Like every director has a vision, even Shanker sir had a certain perception of Ashu in his mind and we went through certain trials and errors with he looks to achieve that. There were about 4 looks that I tried until we found the final one, the crew cut you all saw me carrying in the trailer."

He adds, "A look goes volumes to speak about the character so its a very important aspect and we were trying to bring out a rugged and tough look so we did this zero trim. The interesting part was that when I got the cut, Shanker didn't say anything till halfway through the film and suddenly, one day he showed us a photo himself from his younger days in a crew cut and he told me, 'The day you got this haircut, you reminded me of me' ".

The trailer showed glimpses of the actor being the victim of a chase, shooting with guns and his clothes splattered with blood in an exciting and fun looking film and the fans are definitely extremely eager for this one.

Besides Love Hostel releasing on 25th February, Vikrant also has 'Gaslight' with Sara Ali Khan and 'Forensic' with Radhika Apte in the pipeline.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 01:45 PM IST