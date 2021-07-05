Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda starrer '14 Phere' to release on July 23

Social-comedy "14 Phere", featuring Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda, is slated to be released on ZEE5 on July 23.

The film is directed by Devanshu Singh of "Chintu Ka Birthday" fame and written by Manoj Kalwani.

Kharbanda and Massey took to their Instagram accounts and shared the film's first look on Monday.

"Jitna dugna hoga dhamaal utna hi dugna hoga bavaal (double the fun, double the drama). Yeh #14Phere waali shaadi hogi bemisaal! Save the date, 23rd July, only on #ZEE5," the actors captioned the poster.