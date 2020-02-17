Vikramaditya Motwane trolls Vivek Agnihotri for claiming 'weed kills Coronavirus'

Days after filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri was trolled for sharing a post claiming that marijuana aka weed kills the deadly coronavirus, Sacred Games director Vikramaditya Motwane has also contributed his bit to mock the former.
Motwane shared a tweet by ANI that showed BSF in Tripura having seized 889 kg 'ganja' & destroyed around 4500 mature cannabis plants in forest land of Sepahijala District. He quoted the same and wrote, “They’re destroying ancient Indian wisdom sir @vivekagnihotri”. Vivek even replied to it stating, "Great idea. Will follow up."
For those unversed, Vivek shared a meme claiming that weed could ‘kill Coronavirus’. He wrote: “Solution to a lot of world’s problems lie in India. But you can’t find them as long as you ridicule our ancient wisdom. Cannabis is a magic plant. Till mid-80s it was sold by Govt. Because of Rajiv Gandhi and western Pharma companies it got bad name. Make cannabis legal.”
The coronavirus that emerged in central China at the end of last year has now killed nearly 1,800 people and spread around the world. The latest figures from China show there are more than 70,000 people infected in the country.
India so far has reported three confirmed cases of nCoV from Kerala. Three medical students studying at the Wuhan University, all natives of Kerala, who returned to India recently and self-reported at a hospital in the state have tested positive for the respiratory virus.
