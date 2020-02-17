Vikramaditya Motwane trolls Vivek Agnihotri for claiming 'weed kills Coronavirus'

Days after filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri was trolled for sharing a post claiming that marijuana aka weed kills the deadly coronavirus, Sacred Games director Vikramaditya Motwane has also contributed his bit to mock the former.

Motwane shared a tweet by ANI that showed BSF in Tripura having seized 889 kg 'ganja' & destroyed around 4500 mature cannabis plants in forest land of Sepahijala District. He quoted the same and wrote, “They’re destroying ancient Indian wisdom sir @vivekagnihotri”. Vivek even replied to it stating, "Great idea. Will follow up."