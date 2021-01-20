Vikas Khanna claims he was asked Rs 4 lakh for 4-star reviews of his debut directorial 'The Last Color'

This comes days after Khanna came out in support of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been speaking about the 'movie mafia' and power play in Bollywood ever since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Vikas Khanna had claimed that he has experienced nepotism in the film industry.

"When I used to hear @KanganaTeam speak ab this issue of critics & favoritism & nepotism it used to hurt my heart.

But today I experience it first hand.Minions won’t let outsiders enter even if they put their heart & soul in craft.

It’s painful to hear “Pay or we’ll destroy you," he tweeted.