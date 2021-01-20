Vikas Khanna claims he was asked Rs 4 lakh for 4-star reviews of his debut directorial 'The Last Color'

Chef-filmmaker Vikas Khanna, who had recently claimed he has experienced nepotism in the film industry, has now said that he was asked for Rs 4 lakh for 4-star reviews of his debut directorial 'The Last Color.'
Without naming any film critic, he wrote, "3 lacs for 3 Stars. 4 lacs for 4 Stars. Not forgetting this communication until death."
This comes days after Khanna came out in support of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been speaking about the 'movie mafia' and power play in Bollywood ever since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.
Vikas Khanna had claimed that he has experienced nepotism in the film industry.
"When I used to hear @KanganaTeam speak ab this issue of critics & favoritism & nepotism it used to hurt my heart.
But today I experience it first hand.Minions won’t let outsiders enter even if they put their heart & soul in craft.
It’s painful to hear “Pay or we’ll destroy you," he tweeted.
In a separate tweet, Khanna urged the audience to watch his debut film and wrote: "While many critics are asking for money or they will give me 2 Stars or destroy my movie or not give me AWARDS, I ONLY care for my viewers and not reviewers. My Award is YOUR love. Pls watch #TheLastColor on Amazon Prime."
The film starring Neena Gupta addresses the age-old taboo surrounding widows in Vrindavan and Varanasi. It deals with how a nine-year-old tightrope walker befriends a widow and promises to add colour to her life. The film is adapted from Khanna's book of the same name.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)