Vikas Bahl's 'Goodbye' starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna goes on floors

Elated about Goodbye, Producer Ekta Kapoor says, “Goodbye is an extremely special subject which has emotion and entertainment in equal measure. It’s a story that every family will identify with. I am ecstatic to be working with Mr. Bachchan and thrilled to present Rashmika Mandanna in this beautiful film!”

Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, shares, "It gives us immense pleasure to announce our next project ‘Goodbye’ that brings together the creative forces of Balaji Telefilms and filmmaker Vikas Bahl. The film is going to be as interesting as its title and we are deeply honoured to have superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna onboard with us.”

Directed by Vikas Bahl, 'Goodbye', a Good Co. production, is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment and stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles.