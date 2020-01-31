Vijay Verma thanks Kunal Kamra for shutting up 'tormentor' Arnab Goswami

Actor Vijay Verma has thanked stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his by-now viral in-flight verbal attack on journalist Arnab Goswami. The actor says that even though he does not subscribe to what Kamra did, he is happy because the "tormentor" has been "shut up for once".

The "Gully Boy" actor posted on Instagram: "Thank you Kunal Kamra for treating us with a rare sight of Arnab. A pleasant change from his tatti-ulti-acid spewing self."

He added: "P.S. I don't think I subscribe to what Kamra did. But by God it felt good to shut that tormentor up for once".