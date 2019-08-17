Vijay Raaz’s dialogue in ‘Dream Girl’ trailer leads to a meme fest on Twitter

Ayushmann Khurrana dropped the trailer of upcoming film ‘Dream Girl’ last week and the dialogues have already been making rounds on the internet as memes. The trailer was released to rave reviews by netizens and has become one of the most anticipated releases in 2019.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, the film stars stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor and Vijay Raaz among others. Dream Girl will hit the screens September 13 but before it could hit the box office, one dialogue for the trailer has become meme fodder for twitter.

Vijay Raaz in the trailer can be seen playing a cop who asks, “Dono alag alag hote hain kya?(Are they different?)” Take a look at some of the memes: