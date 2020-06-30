Vidyut Jammwal, Kunal Kemmu frown after being snubbed by Disney+Hotstar

Recently, it was revealed that films including the Akshay Kumar-starrer "Laxmmi Bomb", Ajay Devgn's "Bhuj: The Pride Of India", "Sadak 2" starring Alia Bhatt, Sushant Singh Rajput's last film "Dil Bechara", "The Big Bull" which marks the return of Abhishek Bachchan, the Vidyut Jammwal-starrer "Khuda Haafiz" and "Lootcase" featuring Kunal Kemmu will go for straight-to-OTT release on Disney+Hotstar.

The seven films have been lined up for premiering on the platform July 24 onwards, it was confirmed at a virtual event on Monday that was moderated by Varun Dhawan. Participating in the event were Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Abhishek Bachchan.

However, actor Vidyut Jammwal feels Bollywood is still influenced by stars and star power over equal representation, and says it is a "long road ahead" for change.

He pointed out the difference and disbalance in reference to the announcement, and wrote on Twitter, "A BIG announcement for sure!! 7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It's a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES."